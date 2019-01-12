Highspeed hustler: Suzuki Hayabusa

Govind Kumar By

Express News Service

The 2019 edition of iconic Suzuki Hayabusa has always remained a favourite amongst those looking for a high-end performance bike. After all, the Hayabusa has been around for over 20 years and has earned an emblematic status—thanks to the fact that it is the first production motorcycle to breach the 300 kmph mark.

In terms of design, the motorcycle remains largely unchanged, however, to spice things up for the 2019 edition, the manufacturer has introduced the bike in two new colour schemes: Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black. The bike also gets updated graphics and to suit our Indian road conditions, a pair of side reflectors as well.

Powering the Hayabusa is the tried-and-tested 1,340 cc four-stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled engine that is capable of delivering a peak power output of 199.7 PS at 9,500 rpm and a stonking 115 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the bike can hit speeds in excess of 300 kmph, nevertheless, it is surprisingly easy to ride thanks to different riding modes.