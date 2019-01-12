Home Cities Delhi

Highspeed hustler: Suzuki Hayabusa

The bike also gets updated graphics and to suit our Indian road conditions, a pair of side reflectors as well.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

By Govind Kumar
Express News Service

The 2019 edition of iconic Suzuki Hayabusa has always remained a favourite amongst those looking for a high-end performance bike. After all, the Hayabusa has been around for over 20 years and has earned an emblematic status—thanks to the fact that it is the first production motorcycle to breach the 300 kmph mark.

In terms of design, the motorcycle remains largely unchanged, however, to spice things up for the 2019 edition, the manufacturer has introduced the bike in two new colour schemes: Metallic Oort Gray and Glass Sparkle Black. The bike also gets updated graphics and to suit our Indian road conditions, a pair of side reflectors as well.

Powering the Hayabusa is the tried-and-tested 1,340 cc four-stroke fuel injected liquid-cooled engine that is capable of delivering a peak power output of 199.7 PS at 9,500 rpm and a stonking 115 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the bike can hit speeds in excess of 300 kmph, nevertheless, it is surprisingly easy to ride thanks to different riding modes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suzuki Hayabusa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp