In major infra push, Delhi government clears 8 projects worth R1,572 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major development push, the Delhi government on Friday approved eight important infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,572 crores. The projects include construction and expansion of three state-run hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia chaired a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) where he approved the projects, which include the construction of 12,000 additional classrooms in schools.

He said the construction of an integrated campus of GB Pant Engineering College will be done in two phases and will take two years to be completed. The infrastructure will be built anew and will cost an estimated 526 crores, Sisodia said, adding that the rebuilt campus will be better than its neighbour — the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi).

The new campus will have an upgraded hostel for 400 students. It will also have academic blocks, administration, canteen, libraries etc. In the first phase, the academic blocks, administrative block and hostel will be built, and, in the second, activity blocks, canteen, central blocks etc will be constructed, the deputy CM said.

The second project is related to traffic, he said. “Traffic is a major concern in the stretch between Ashram and DND flyover.

Under this project, the government will extend the Ashram flyover to DND flyway and from there, one lane will be extended to Sarai Kale Khan to reduce snarls and facilitate smooth traffic movement,” he said.

The project will be completed in 15 months and cost around Rs 128 crores, the deputy CM said.

In the third project, the government will construct a six-lane, 149-metre-long bridge near Chhawla-Najafgarh drain, next to a narrow bridge. The project will take two years to be done and will cost Rs 36 crores, he added.

The next three projects are aimed at giving a boost to healthcare facilities in the national capital. One of them will be the expansion and remodelling of Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya in Dabri which has 106 beds. “The hospital will be renovated and new blocks will be constructed. The number of beds will be increased to 281. This project will take 18 months and cost Rs 54 crores,” Sisodia said.