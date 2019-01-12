International drug cartel busted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An international narcotics cartel operating in Delhi and neighbouring states has been busted with the arrest of two men from Afghanistan and Ivory Coast, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, PS Kushwah said his team has recovered 8 kg heroin valued at R32 crore from the two. While Asadullah, 27, an Afghan national, was arrested on Tuesday from Malviya Nagar, Moussa Zie, 30, an Ivory Coast national, was nabbed on Wednesday near Max hospital in Saket. Asadullah told police that he used to bring consignments of heroin to Delhi from Afghanistan and hand them over to many African nationals, including Zie.

He further confessed to bringing two consignments of heroin in his stomach.