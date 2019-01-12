Kabuliwala again comes calling for children

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

East Delhi resident Kamal Pruthi dons many hats. He is an actor, singer, anchor, translator, director and writer at different points in time, but he is nothing if not a storyteller. No wonder, among children he is popularly known as Kabuliwala — Kabuliwala as immortalized by Rabindra Nath Tagore in his writings.

Yes, storytelling is something that is most dear to him, and it is something which he has been doing for the last six years.

Even at the shortest of short notices, Pruthi can open his jhola of folk tales and begin entertaining his audiences with an equal amount of wit and elan. Significantly, he is one of the few Performance Storytellers who also writes and composes songs and performs stories in German language.

Pruthi has done dramatised readings from his own German to Hindi and English translations of the Grips Theatre plays Machhandar and Maggi with Ketchup and from stories Bagh Ka Bachcha and Bruno Bahadur at different platforms, including Bokaroo Lit Fest and World Book Fair.

“German literature is not just about Herman Hesse, Guenter Grass, Bertolt Brecht and Thomas Mann but also about contemporary authors who are taking the legacy of the German books in India forward,” he says. Apart from the children books, he has also translated and subtitled Kareena Kapoor starrer Chameli in German and lent his voice for the German play The Jazz Conductor which was recently performed in Bangalore.

Pruthi entered the world of theatre two decades back, in 1999. In 2005, he started doing reading sessions, Garam Garam Chai, under which he read stories written by celebrated authors like by Sadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chugtai and Amrita Pritam. He did 35 shows of Manto’s Toba Tek Singh enacting 18 different characters.

“Initially I never used to change costumes while enacting different characters of a story, but now I have started doing that. It brings in novelty and keeps the audiences’ interest alive,” he says.

“Children need intellectual stimulation which they get through these storytelling sessions that include performances as well,” adds Pruthi, who involves children and even adult audiences in his performance, making it a two-way process of learning and growing.

Pruthi also holds workshops for children, especially on gender divide, which is something pains him a lot. “Why do we segregate kids in schools — even co-ed schools have different sitting arrangement for boys and girls,” he says. He has developed a game show Skirts and Knickers through which he tries to educate children on this issue.