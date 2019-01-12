Home Cities Delhi

Every bit of apprehension had to be shed off. Every ounce of shyness had to be cast off. The stage was a place that could catch a lie in an instant and singer Maninder Buttar, who will be performing at Junkyard, Saket, on January 12, couldn’t afford that. He needed to be convinced of his confidence to survive. He did manage that pretty well, and as he looks back, he wonders if he would’ve had the same vehemence for another job. Probably not. Music has driven him to ecstasy. 

Buttar aka Maninderjeet Singh enjoys the popularity that has come his way. Hailing from Nathowal, Punjab, he owes much of his success to the Punjabi music industry. “When singer Sharry Maan paaji (brother) wrote Yaari for me, I was gratefully indebted to him for a lifetime. It made me feel so special to know that a fellow Punjabi artist dedicated a song entirely to me. That’s what Punjabi camaraderie is all about,” he says.

At Junkyard, he is going to bring a mix of melodies, of which he believes Jamila will be the biggest crowd puller. 

After four singles namely Naaran Te Sarkaran, Yaari, Dil Nu, and Kite Kalli, Buttar’s inclination towards taking a pause and reflecting over his work has increased. Because time teaches you everything, he says, one must allow things to settle down and then ponder over how follies of the past can be avoided in the future. 

If the years gone by has taught him one lesson, it is that singing, today, is a small part of what one needs to put out on stage. If you’re not a riveting performer, you won’t be able to keep your art attractive. “Thank God I am a dancer,” he jokes. “That saved me. I cheer people up with my moves,” says the artist who has never learnt music formally. For somebody like him to receive such acclaim is remarkable. Both proud and humbled, he goes on to make music matter. 

If the years gone by has taught Buttar  one lesson, it is that singing, today, is a small part of what one needs to put out on stage. If you’re not a riveting performer, you won’t be able to keep your art attractive.

