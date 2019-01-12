Home Cities Delhi

The many positives of having green walls

One of the most conspicuous green trends last year was the emergence of spectacular green walls across Indian cities.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayukhini Pande
Express News Service

One of the most conspicuous green trends last year was the emergence of spectacular green walls across Indian cities. From acting as bio-lungs in public spaces to making a brand statement in corporate buildings, green walls have started playing versatile roles in urban architecture.  

VISUAL STATEMENTS

The original intent behind going vertical with plants may have been shrinking urban spaces. But, their growing popularity is more due to the grand visual statement they make. Most green walls are used as feature walls in hotel and corporate lobbies.

FUNCTIONAL BENEFITS

There are many benefits. They can improve air quality, especially in closed, air-conditioned buildings. They can act as noise barriers in bustling workplaces. As facades, they also cool buildings, reducing energy consumption. Collectovely, they act as massive urban air-conditioners, by reducing the ‘urban heat island’ effect generated from all the concrete.

CHALLENGES

There are things customers should know before getting on the bandwagon. First, they are maintenance intensive. They require regular watering, pruning, fertilisation and plant replacement. It is highly inadvisable to sign up for them without having someone with knowledge to maintain them. Second, green walls may look deceptively simple, but involve many design considerations. Does the design need waterproofing to protect the supporting wall? Are the plants selected based on the different light conditions? Does the drainage take care of spots where water might stagnate? 

MAINTENANCE

There are new, maintenance-free alternatives like green walls made from stabilised mosses that need no 
watering. While their upfront cost is higher, their lifetime cost turns out to be less than half. However, these are viable only in indoor environments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp