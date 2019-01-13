Emergency services affected at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital due to doctors' strike

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emergency service at the Safdarjung Hospital was affected on Sunday as resident doctors went on a strike to protest the attack on one of their colleagues by a police head constable’s son at the medical facility in South Delhi.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Devender Arya said a case was registered against Akshay Kumar, 24, who had gone to the hospital on Sunday, to get treatment for abdominal pain. “It (the attack) happened around 7.30 a.m. at the New Emergency Block, when the junior resident doctor on duty was assaulted by the patient,” Arya saidIn a complaint submitted to the superintendent of the hospital, Safdarjung Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) said the culprits had backing from the police constable on duty Vinod Kumar, who happens to be Akshay’s father.

Kumar, the Association said, threatened the doctors in duty. “Such was the bias that the culprits had the police constable’s stick while they were attacking the doctors. The marshals on duty were highly ineffective, who arrived late...,” the Association said in a release.“A resident doctor was attacked and his nose was broken. This is the third such incident in a week. The hospital administration doesn’t pay heed, so we’re on strike,” Resident Doctors Association chief Joy Utpal told the media.

Support for the Safdarjung doctors came from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna. “It was a serial fail of security at a medical institution in high prone areas like emergency and trauma...This type of events are now on increasing trends and doctors and medical institutes are on soft targets due to lack of security,” the Association said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest DCP said a case was registered against Kumar and his accomplice, Rajesh, under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Medical Act. “He got into an argument with the doctor on duty over the former allegedly not being given priority and a delay in treatment,” the senior officer said.

Patients faced a tough time even as the faculty and the paramedical staff managed emergency service at the state-run hospital on Sunday. The resident doctors demanded that security at the hospital premises was bolstered and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Monday if their demand is not fulfilled.

Huge rush of patients is a perpetual problem

Operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the 2,600 bed multi-speciality hospital is one of the largest tertiary health care centres in North India. The hospital primarily caters to the economically weaker section of the society. Most of the services are rendered free.