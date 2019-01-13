Separate admission for disabled kids in private schools in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admission to seats reserved for differently-abled students in the nursery and other entry-level classes in private schools will now be held separately from the computerised draw of lots for the EWS category.

The date of the first computerised draw of lots for children with disabilities is February 21, and for those from the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) the date is February 27, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on a circular on Saturday.

Additionally, private schools recognised/provisionally recognised up to primary level (Class 5) by East and North MCD have been included in the computerised online admission system for the EWS/DG category, for which a separate order will be issued.

Around 1,700 private schools are set to begin admissions from January 15, when the module for filling online applications for children in the EWS/DG and disabled categories will be opened.

Earlier, the draw of lots for both the categories was conducted in a single exercise. However, last year, around 1,100 seats reserved for differently abled students in entry-level classes remained vacant from the last academic session.

The last date for submission of online applications for the two categories is February 14.

As per the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent seats in entry-level classes—nursery, kindergarten and Class one—are reserved for the EWS/DG category and differently-abled candidates in all private schools, excluding minority institutions. Under this mandatory reservation, three per cent seats are set aside for children with disabilities, according to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

While those from families with an annual income less than `1 lakh are eligible under the EWS category, the DG-category applicants include those from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, orphans, and children living with or affected by HIV.

For the academic session 2019-20, the upper age limit fixed by the government for general category students in nursery, KG, and class one is four, five, and six years, respectively, as on March 31, 2019. The age limit is relaxed by one year for EWS/DG and differently-abled applicants.

Education activist Sumit Vohra said the age limit should have been the same for all students. “The government went to court saying that an upper age limit is required since there is a disparity when students of different age groups sit in the same class,” he said. “But now the purpose of the upper age limit is defeated, when a three-year-old general category child will sit with a five-year-old EWS category child.”