AAP attacks BJP, Kejriwal fires gau raksha salvo

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech at Ramlila Maidan, charging that he was using lies in his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, and took on the BJP on the issue of cow protection.​

Addressing a public rally in Haryana, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that he will donate a month’s salary for a cow shelter. Cow politics has been taken up by AAP in the last few days, with the party blaming the Delhi municipality and the BJP government in Haryana for failing to provide fodder to cows in state-run shelters.

“Once you vote to bring AAP to power in Haryana, we will open the government’s coffers for the welfare of cows. I will donate one month’s salary for this shelter, and will also ask my friends to donate some amount for the welfare of these cows,” Kejriwal said in Sonipat. Separately, the party stated that its ministers, including the Delhi CM, had been raided multiple times by law enforcement agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, and people would see through the lies used by them.