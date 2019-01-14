Home Cities Delhi

Air quality turns severe as wind speed comes down 

Air quality was in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday as wind speed came down in the national capital.

Published: 14th January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Skaters cross a road near Raisina Hills on a cold, foggy morning on Sunday | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air quality was in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday as wind speed came down in the national capital. Earlier, on Wednesday and Thursday, it was in the ‘poor’ category, before it fell into the very poor category on Friday afternoon. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 416, which falls in the ‘severe’ category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

As many as 24 areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality and seven ‘very poor’ air quality. Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded ‘severe’ air quality.The overall PM2.5 level was at 273, while the PM10 level was at 426.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said air quality may improve in the next two days under the influence of light rains which is expected thereafter. “The overall air quality will deteriorate further, with small fluctuations in the next three days if it does not rain. Other meteorological conditions are not favourable although foggy conditions are likely to reduce now,” it said.

Air quality will deteriorate further to remain in the border of very poor to severe and then start improving depending on rain, according to the SAFAR. “In any case, the AQI will start receding by Tuesday… Other meteorological conditions are not favourable although foggy conditions are likely to reduce now,” it said.
Meanwhile, it was a cold day in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average in the city.

The meteorological department has forecast moderate fog in the morning on Monday and mainly clear sky and haze/smoke thereafter.  “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively,” the weatherman said.The maximum temperature on Saturday was 22.9 degrees Celsius in the national capital, whereas the minimum had settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius.             With Agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air quality Central Pollution Control Board severe category

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp