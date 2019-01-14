Home Cities Delhi

Breaking the glass ceiling 

By Express News Service

The first edition of Ms India Curvy was organised by Glamour Gurgaon. At the grand finale held at The Leela Ambience Gurugram, Niharika Parmar from Group A and Shreen Dembla from Group B, were crowned as the first Ms India Curvy 2018-19.Celebrities like Nivedita Basu, known Indian television producer and the former Creative Director at Balaji Telefilms, and Nayani Dixit, famous for her roles in films like Queen, Special 26 and Delhi Belly graced the occasion as jury panelist. ​

The Grand Finale of Ms India Curvy had three rounds where the 70 contestants wore designer ensembles Curvy Mantra by Sahiba Jain and ‘All Plus,’ the plus size clothing brand. Brain child of Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon, the pageant, just like other prestigious titles from Glamour Gurgaon, is the essence of womanhood in the modern world, irrespective of the shapes and sizes.

The pageant not only addressed one of the main social stigma of body shaming, but also strives to empower the curvy women to come out of the shell and live their dreams. This is the first edition of Ms. India Curvy which is also focused on Breast Cancer Awareness. 

Speaking about the pageant, Barkha Nangia said, “Industry till now followed a myth that only size zero fits into the world of fashion and glamour. But we want to break those stereotypes and give curvy women a platform where they are provided with opportunities to fulfil their dreams.”

