ITPO: NGT wants cops to check if diesel vehicle ban breached 

Bhalla alleged that diesel vehicles were run by a nexus of operators and officers of the ITPO.          

Published: 14th January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Green Tribunal has directed the traffic police to look into a plea alleging that diesel vehicles were being operated inside the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) premises at Pragati Maidan even though only CNG vehicles are allowed. The ITPO is redeveloping Pragati Maidan in central Delhi into a world-class integrated exhibition-cum-convention centre at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore.  Redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, the capital’s venue for large exhibitions and conventions, was undertaken as the facilities were falling short of international standards.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DCP (Headquarters, the Delhi Traffic Police, the Regional Transport Officer and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to jointly look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law within one month from the date of receipt of copy of the order. 

“The nodal agency will be the DPCC. A copy of this order, along with the complaint, be sent to the DPCC by e-mail for compliance,” the NGT bench said.It also reiterated that every NGT order was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. 

The direction came while taking note of a letter by city resident Anand Bhalla, who alleged that diesel vehicles were being operated, even though only CNG vehicles are allowed inside the India Trade Promotion Organisation. 

Bhalla alleged that diesel vehicles were run by a nexus of operators and officers of the ITPO.           
Earlier, the tribunal had also banned 15-yr-old petrol and 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-National Capital Region. This was after the city grappled with high level of air pollution that has even made it to the news abroad.With Agency inputs

