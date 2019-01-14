Home Cities Delhi

Masquerade of the year

The main hall of the diplomatic mission offered a warm festive welcome to the guests with a well-decorated Christmas tree -  one of the main attraction for selfie-lovers.

Delhi party

Some of the party goers (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

The most eventful party of the year, the Traditional Masquerade of the Russian Orthodox Christmas Week, took the capital by storm once again on a chilly January night. Lyubo-Milo, a Russian folk band, dazzled the event with their passionate performances and brought a lot of pleasure and delight to the evening that witnessed the who’s who of the Capital. The high charged event was organised by the Ambassador of the Russian Frederation, Nikolay R. Kudashev and Elena M. Kudasheva.

The rest of the diplomatic community joined in to share their joy. People were dressed in some of the most creative costumes and one could find interesting ones such as Father Christmas, a pirate, a sadhu and sadhvi, a peacock among many other interesting attires. What took the cake was to find Peppa the pig bonding with kids!

However, steering away from the traditional holiday food, the embassy served delicious Indian flavours in their main course, keeping up with their love for Indian cuisine. The air was filled with melodious tunes from concertina, accordion, balalaika, domra and guitar. Russian Ambassador Kudashev also danced with the Serbian Ambassador Vladimir Maric. The wonderful choreography and sword stunts by Lyubo-Milo, in their second act, charged up the everyone for the wonderful ballroom dance.

The Russian Orthodox Christmas Week marks the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Juilan calendar on December 25, which happens to fall later on the commonly used Gregarian calendar. With around 13 days of difference between the two calendars, what qualms could one have if they get to celebrate a power-packed fun festival all over again. 

The masquerade and ball twist that has been added to the Orthodox Christmas celebration has worked out wonderfully over the years and has made it one of the most sought-out parties of the Capital. The ball never fails to impress and the party left everyone in high spirits and a cheerful mood.

The Russian Orthodox 
Christmas Week 
