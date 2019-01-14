Home Cities Delhi

Petrol touches Rs 70-mark in Delhi for first time in 2019

This is the first time that fuel prices reached Rs 70-mark in the year 2019. While petrol price witnessed a hike of 38 paise, diesel got costlier by 49 paise in Delhi.

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, fuel prices on Monday continued to witness an upward trend with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 70.13 and Rs 64.18 per litre respectively in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being retailed at Rs 75.77 and Rs 65.73 per litre respectively. This comes amid the perpetual rise and fall in the petrol and diesel prices across the country.

In the last week of 2018, the fuel prices witnessed a dip in its prices by plummeting to its lowest.

Comments

