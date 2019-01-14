Tete-a-tete with the voice behind the song Tere Bin

Ayesha Tabassum By

Express News Service

In a span of four years, Asees Kaur, the young singer who won a reality TV singing contest (Awaaz Punjabi), has established herself in Bollywood with two trending numbers, Tere Bin (Simmba) and Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath).Although Kaur had sung songs earlier it was Bolna from Kapoor & Sons that put the 30-year-old in the limelight.

Tere Bin is a recreation of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic number that Asees has sung with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. It’s one of the trending songs on YouTube with more than 68 million views. Talking about Tere Bin, Asees shares an interesting anecdote, “When I was called to record, I was playing the same song in my car. I was totally unaware that I would be recording this number. When I entered the studio humming it, Tanishk (Bagchi, music director) was stunned.

He asked me how did I know that I would record this classic, It was just serendipity,” says the singer. Her deep and husky style of rendition is what makes this song stand out.Likewise, Jaan Nisaar is the other number that showcases Asees’s versatility. This song composed by Amit Trivedi oscillates between two tones.