With awards, feasts, BJP woos leaders, voters

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a politically packed Sunday in the national capital, with Union Minister Vijay Goel of the BJP felicitating former AAP leader HS Phoolka, and two leaders from the saffron party hosting get-togethers for people from eastern UP and Bihar, with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls. Goel organized an award ceremony through his NGO, Lok Abhiyan, to honour seven people driving change in society. Phoolka was among those presented an award at the ceremony, which was supposed to be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking during the event, Goel heaped praise on Phoolka. “Our party will accept any person who is doing such great humanitarian work for the people. It is for the other person (Phoolka) to decide” he said.In his speech, Phoolka, an advocate who has been waging legal battles to bring justice to victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, took aim at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. “The Congress party, knowing very well that he was involved, is still protecting Kamal Nath. He has been made the chief minister instead of being behind bars, but this will not protect him from paying for crimes. NDA leaders like LK Advani, Arun Jaitley and Vijay Goel have always helped my cause of fighting injustice”.

Shayara Bano, who first challenged the practice of triple talaq, was also felicitated in the award ceremony.

Phoolka, a prominent face of the AAP in Punjab, quit the party citing differences over why the party was formed after Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2012, which brought people from all walks of life on the roads of the national capital demanding a Lokpal Bill.

Wooing voters

The Dalit face of the BJP in Delhi, Udit Raj, organized a ‘litti choka’ lunch at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Kala Kendra, while Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hosted a ‘Dahi chura’ event at his residence in North Avenue. The two leaders from Bihar served dishes from the same state to attract the sizeable chunk of Poorvanchali voters in the city.

With tradition Bhojpuri music playing, students, associates and members of the public from the North West Lok Sabha constituency, which Raj represents, gathered to savour ‘litti choka’.

The city BJP president served another Bihar speciality, ‘Dahi chura’, during an event at his residence that drew various local leaders. Speaking during the event, Manoj Tiwari said: “For their personal gain certain leaders are trying to form a weak government, but we will form a strong government at the Centre”.

Courting Scribes

In a bid to woo reporters covering the BJP in the national capital, the party’s spokesperson held a special screening of two recently released films based on Indian politics, ‘Uri’, and ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, on Sunday. Both films have been talked about over the nature of the subjects they cover—one a flattering depiction of the 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and the other critical of the Congress party.