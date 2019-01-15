Home Cities Delhi

10-year-old Noida boy killed as house porch collapses, labourer dies in basement

Blaming house owner Vijender Awana of being 'careless', the Noida Authority said that the walls and the ceiling of the house torn down due to carelessness.

By PTI

NOIDA: A 10-year-old boy died when the porch of a three-storey under-renovation house collapsed, while a labourer was killed after he slipped into the foundation base of another building here Monday, officials said.

The portion of the house in sector 31 of Nithari village fell down on four children, who were present on a street near the house, at around 4 pm apparently due to the impact of the demolition work going inside, they said.

The four were hit by the debris, officials said, adding that Luv (10), who hailed from Darjeeling, succumbed to injuries while Sonali Yadav (18), Barkha Sharma (17), and Shakeel (12) were hospitalised. "A child died and three people, including two minors, were injured in the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said that the incident, which took place in Sector 20 police station limits, would be "investigated thoroughly".

The Noida Authority said that the "old house" was being refurbished and blamed its owner Vijender Awana of being "careless". "The owner (Awana) had got the walls and the ceiling of the house torn down first but due to carelessness, the porch on the front side was left hanging which collapsed today," Authority's Officer on Special Duty Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "The four children were on the street outside the house when the porch collapsed on them," he said.

In the other incident, Mushtaq Ali, a foreman, died while working on an under-construction building in H Block of Sector 63, the police said. "He was at work when he allegedly slipped into the foundation base of the building, where he got hit by a rod and suffered injuries," a police official said. After some treatment at a local hospital, he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he died, the official said.

According to police, the incident had taken place at around 3 pm but they were not informed till late in the evening. Also, no complaint has been made to the police in the case so far, they said.

