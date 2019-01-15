Home Cities Delhi

Air quality ‘improves’ to poor category

Winds helped to improve air quality from ‘severe’ to ‘poor’ category in the National Capital on Monday.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Winds helped to improve air quality from ‘severe’ to ‘poor’ category in the National Capital on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 226, which falls in the ‘poor’ category. An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

The city’s air quality was severe till Sunday but it significantly improved with ‘improved’ wind speed which was blowing at 20 km/hour. As many as 26 areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality and four ‘moderate’.
Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

The overall PM 2.5 level was 109, while the PM10 level stood at 192. The SAFAR said the overall air quality index over is likely to improve faster in the coming days.   

TAGS
Delhi Air Pollution CPCB

