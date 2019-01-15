Man held for sending threat email to kidnap Delhi​ CM Arvind Kejriwal​'s daughter

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of sending an email to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Office threatening to kidnap his daughter.

"The accused, identified as Vikas, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell from Bihar's Motihari. The Cyber Cell team had tracked his IP address," said a senior police officer.

The police is interrogating Vikas to ascertain his modus operandi. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous email on January 9, threatening to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter.

It then lodged a complaint and forwarded the email to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The case was handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell.

A Personal Security Officer was deployed for the security of Kejriwal's daughter.