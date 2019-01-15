Home Cities Delhi

Man held for sending threat email to kidnap Delhi​ CM Arvind Kejriwal​'s daughter

The police is interrogating Vikas to ascertain his modus operandi. Further investigation is underway, police officer said.

Published: 15th January 2019 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi​ CM Arvind Kejriwal​ (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charge of sending an email to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Office threatening to kidnap his daughter.

"The accused, identified as Vikas, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell from Bihar's Motihari. The Cyber Cell team had tracked his IP address," said a senior police officer.

The police is interrogating Vikas to ascertain his modus operandi. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The Chief Minister's Office received an anonymous email on January 9, threatening to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter.

It then lodged a complaint and forwarded the email to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The case was handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell.

A Personal Security Officer was deployed for the security of Kejriwal's daughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Arvind Kejriwal daughter Arvind Kejriwal daughter kidnap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp