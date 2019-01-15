Poles, toilets, led screens turn smart in last three years

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Standing outside the Mandi House Metro station, Mehul is busy trying to figure out the DTC bus which will take him to South Delhi. New to the city, he looks for answers from passersby but it is to no avail.

Dissatisfied, he looks at a huge LED digital screen with the NDMC ‘311’ written on it. “After spending a few minutes on the screen, I figured out which bus stop will be the nearest to my destination. I have downloaded the online service on my mobile to get information about trains, bus and metro routes. This is very informative and helpful,” Mehul says.

Smart Screen

Mehul can be thankful to the New Delhi Municipal Council for its Smart City project for these facilities. It is another matter that a few of the plan’s components have failed to pick up the pace which the civic officials had originally planned.

From smart toilets to smart subways and free-Wi-Fi services to automated parking facilities, the NDMC planned many facilities in the last three years. The civic agency was chosen by the Centre to carry out the Smart City three years ago.

Smart poles

Currently, there are 55 smart poles on prominent roads in Central Delhi which go beyond providing street light. As the name suggests, these smart poles come equipped with gadgets to provide information about air quality, and CCTV cameras fitted with a small solar panel for making them self-sufficient in energy. The civic agency plans to provide Wi-Fi service and mobile networks with the help of these poles in all areas falling under its jurisdiction with. Also, in the offing is free internet for the users but it is yet to take off.

Smart toilets

Seventy smart toilets have been constructed in the Lutyen’s Zone under the Smart City project. When this correspondent reached these washrooms, they turned out to be clean and well maintained. Other than its primary service, the smart toilets provide additional features such as water and cash ATMs and a mini-clinic where blood tests are done at subsidised rates.

“When you think about public toilets, the first that comes to your mind is unhygienic seats… but NDMC toilets are an exception. They are well designed and their interiors look nothing less than those found inside hotels,” said a passerby on Rafi Marg in NDMC area.

Other success stories are smart bicycle sharing system (for providing last mile connectivity), and the plan to install giant digital smart screens at areas having high footfalls.

‘Plan not feasible’

But, there are also project components that are yet to be realized. The plan to make the prominent public areas such as Connaught Place and Khan Market free of vehicles remains on paper.

According to the NDMC officials, the Delhi Police has not found the idea feasible. Even after writing many letters and holding meetings to chalk out a plan, they said, the plan does not seem to have a future.

What smart parking?

Similarly, the plan to introduce sensor-based systems to help the people navigate and park at designated zones is yet to take off. The plan also included providing alerts and messages to daily commuters in the area about the availability of spaces at a parking in Connaught Place. But, the smart parking system remains on paper.

Key components achieved

55 Smart Street poles with solar panels attached

70 Smart public toilets

50 sites have smart bicycle sharing system

Sewage Treatment Plants

Giant digital Smart screens put up at few areas with high

Total estimated lifetime cost of the project Rs 1,077 crore

Proposals that have remained on paper

Pedestrianisation of Inner Circle Connaught Place and Khan Market

Electric buses for public use

Smart sensor based parking system

Smart bus-stops-providing interactive bus information such as ATM, Wi-Fi, vending machine