Home Cities Delhi

Safdarjung docs call off strike after meet brings truce

An agreement was reached on beefing up security on the hospital premises, with the deployment of 18 marshals at the New Emergency Block to ensure the security of doctors.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Before the deadlock ended, the strike by resdent doctors at Safdarjung entered its second day on Monday, crippling emergency medical services | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital called off their strike late Monday evening. The deadlock, crippling medical services at the facility, ended after a meeting between the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at the hospital and the administration.

An agreement was reached on beefing up security on the hospital premises, with the deployment of 18 marshals at the New Emergency Block to ensure the security of doctors.

Before a truce was eventually brokered in the evening, emergency medical services suffered for the second straight day at the government hospital, as resident doctors continued their indefinite strike in protest against the assault of an on-duty doctor by a policeman’s son, who had come for treatment.

Patients faced a tough time on Monday, with scores of them waiting outside the hospital, trying to get admission.

An 18-year-old accident victim, who was admitted to the hospital’s emergency section on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday and his family alleged that he had not received proper treatment because of the strike.

“We also requested that our brother is referred to another hospital but nothing was done and he died this morning,” the elder brother of the deceased said.

However, an official in the hospital’s administration said that the strike had nothing to do with the death, as the patient was critical and wasn’t responding to treatment. As many as 1,600 resident doctors went on strike demanding increased security on the premises. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safdarjung Hospital RDA Delhi Doctor's Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp