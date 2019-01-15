Safdarjung docs call off strike after meet brings truce

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital called off their strike late Monday evening. The deadlock, crippling medical services at the facility, ended after a meeting between the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at the hospital and the administration.

An agreement was reached on beefing up security on the hospital premises, with the deployment of 18 marshals at the New Emergency Block to ensure the security of doctors.

Before a truce was eventually brokered in the evening, emergency medical services suffered for the second straight day at the government hospital, as resident doctors continued their indefinite strike in protest against the assault of an on-duty doctor by a policeman’s son, who had come for treatment.

Patients faced a tough time on Monday, with scores of them waiting outside the hospital, trying to get admission.

An 18-year-old accident victim, who was admitted to the hospital’s emergency section on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday and his family alleged that he had not received proper treatment because of the strike.

“We also requested that our brother is referred to another hospital but nothing was done and he died this morning,” the elder brother of the deceased said.

However, an official in the hospital’s administration said that the strike had nothing to do with the death, as the patient was critical and wasn’t responding to treatment. As many as 1,600 resident doctors went on strike demanding increased security on the premises.