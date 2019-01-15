Winds bring chill, fog likely in morning today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People shivered on Monday as winds blew over the Delhi-National Capital Region after isolated rain and snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The maximum temperature dropped from 23.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday to just 19.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum stayed stable at 8 degrees Celsius. Humidity oscillated between 95 and 41 per cent.

“Rain and snow over the Himalayan region and thundershowers over few parts of east Uttar Pradesh brought down mercury. Chief amount of rainfall was observed over J&K’s Qazigund Trace and Bhaderwah Trace, Himachal’s Bhuntar and Manali, Uttarakhand’s Munsyari and Pithoragarh and UP’s Varanasi,” the India Meteorological Department said.

“So in the upper northern region, minimum temperatures fell by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Our general forecast for the next 5 days (up to Jan 19) for lower northern plains — Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh — is a fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius.”

A fresh Western Disturbance would affect the Western Himalayan region from night of 15 January onwards followed by another on 18 January.

The Met office forecast partly cloudy skies along with mist and shallow fog in the morning and haze and smoke thereafter for Tuesday.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather Services said the upcoming weekend also paves way for some rains as there is a possibility of precipitation January 20 onward. “This makes it the third consecutive weekend with a threat of rains. Also, fog will continue to spare Delhi following the trend of ‘good visibility levels’ this winter,” it added. Clouds may start appearing day post Tuesday. January 19-22 will be cloudy too, Skymet said.