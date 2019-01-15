Home Cities Delhi

Winds bring chill, fog likely in morning today

A fresh Western Disturbance would affect the Western Himalayan region from night of 15 January onwards followed by another on 18 January.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

People doing activities during morning hours on a cold and foggy day in New Delhi.| NAVEEN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People shivered on Monday as winds blew over the Delhi-National Capital Region after isolated rain and snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The maximum temperature dropped from 23.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday to just 19.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum stayed stable at 8 degrees Celsius. Humidity oscillated between 95 and 41 per cent.

“Rain and snow over the Himalayan region and thundershowers over few parts of east Uttar Pradesh brought down mercury. Chief amount of rainfall was observed over J&K’s Qazigund Trace and Bhaderwah Trace, Himachal’s Bhuntar and Manali, Uttarakhand’s Munsyari and Pithoragarh and UP’s Varanasi,” the India Meteorological Department said.

“So in the upper northern region, minimum temperatures fell by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Our general forecast for the next 5 days (up to Jan 19) for lower northern plains — Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh — is a fall in minimum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius.” 

A fresh Western Disturbance would affect the Western Himalayan region from night of 15 January onwards followed by another on 18 January.

The Met office forecast partly cloudy skies along with mist and shallow fog in the morning and haze and smoke thereafter for Tuesday. 

Private forecaster Skymet Weather Services said the upcoming weekend also paves way for some rains as there is a possibility of precipitation January 20 onward. “This makes it the third consecutive weekend with a threat of rains. Also, fog will continue to spare Delhi following the trend of ‘good visibility levels’ this winter,” it added. Clouds may start appearing day post Tuesday. January 19-22 will be cloudy too, Skymet said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Fog Cold Wave Delhi Cold Wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp