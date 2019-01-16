Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air pollution: CPCB wants action taken against violators

Delhi had recorded over 1,700 pollution violations in December, the maximum being construction and demolition activity, followed by open dumping of garbage.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on mechanisms followed for daily monitoring of complaints related to air pollution and action taken against such complaints.

In a notice to DPCC and pollution control state boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the CPCB also asked them to list action taken against illegal industries and penalty levied and prosecution for violations related to construction and demolition activities.

In view of several pollution violations, the CPCB has now asked the DPCC and other state boards to submit a bi-weekly action taken report on every Tuesday and Friday. 

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in ‘poor’ category on Tuesday. According to the CPCB, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 237, which is in the ‘poor’ category.

The air quality was severe till Sunday but with improved wind speed which was blowing at 20 km/hour, the air quality significantly improved and was recorded in poor category. As many as 26 areas recorded ‘poor’ air quality and four ‘moderate’. 

In the NCR, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded ‘poor’ air quality.
The concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 was 166 and 92 microgramme per cubic metre respectively, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). It said the overall air quality index, which is poor, is likely to improve faster. 

Study on to check use of remote sensing for monitoring pollution 

A study is currently on to assess the viability of detecting heavy polluting vehicles through remote sensing in Delhi-NCR. On May 10 last year, the apex court had issued directions regarding trials for remote sensing equipment to be used for monitoring pollution from on-road vehicles. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has tested at least 70,000 vehicles so far as a part of this study, which is likely to be completed by February.  The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) has asked the ICAT to recommend the apex court if satellite monitoring of vehicular pollution is possible, based on its testing. “We would like to come up with a clear rollout plan or the way ahead based on this pilot study. You have to tell what is the efficacy of the system,” said EPCA member Sunita Narain.

