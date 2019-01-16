Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit says no talks on alliance with AAP yet

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, who will take charge as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president on Wednesday, said no talks have been held yet on forging an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Politics is full of challenges, we will strategise accordingly. The BJP and AAP both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together. There is nothing on an alliance with AAP yet," she told ANI before assuming charge as DPCC president.

Sources in both AAP and Congress, however, claimed that chances of forging an alliance for the upcoming polls have emerged with the appointment of Dikshit.

Dikshit, who served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 before the Congress lost power, will take charge as DPCC president.

Dikshit will succeed Ajay Maken, who had vehemently opposed an alliance with the AAP, criticising them over issues of governance and corruption.

The change of guard in Delhi Congress assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last general elections.