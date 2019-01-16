Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit says no talks on alliance with AAP yet

Sources in both AAP and Congress claimed that chances of forging an alliance for the upcoming polls have emerged with the appointment of Dikshit.

Published: 16th January 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, who will take charge as the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president on Wednesday, said no talks have been held yet on forging an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Politics is full of challenges, we will strategise accordingly. The BJP and AAP both are a challenge; we will meet the challenges together. There is nothing on an alliance with AAP yet," she told ANI before assuming charge as DPCC president.

Sources in both AAP and Congress, however, claimed that chances of forging an alliance for the upcoming polls have emerged with the appointment of Dikshit.

Dikshit, who served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms till 2013 before the Congress lost power, will take charge as DPCC president.

Dikshit will succeed Ajay Maken, who had vehemently opposed an alliance with the AAP, criticising them over issues of governance and corruption.

The change of guard in Delhi Congress assumes significance as the party is gearing up to brighten its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, considering that the BJP had bagged all the seven seats at stake in the capital in the last general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Delhi Congress Sheila Dikshit Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp