Home Cities Delhi

Gear up for Udaipur World Music Fest

The festival features unparalleled live performances and celebrates cultural diversity at its best.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Udaipur World Music Festival will be held this year from February 15 to 17 in the beautiful city of lakes. The fourth edition of the festival will witness the presence of over 150 renowned artists from across the globe with participation from over 20 countries such as Spain, Italy, France, Cuba, Brazil, India and many more. With a footfall of over 50,000 people every year, the festival has been a game changer in the realm of performing arts in the country.  

The festival features unparalleled live performances and celebrates cultural diversity at its best. Spread over three picturesque venues, it offers immense diversity in music that celebrates different moods of the day right from a morning meditative raga to personifying romantic music at its best played beside the lakes in the afternoons. Evening stage would be set; full of spirited youthful music that brings together people of all age groups. 

This year’s festival will witness performances by artistes such as Vibha Saraf (India), Albaluna (Portugal), La Dame Blanche (Cuba - France), Natig Rhythm Group (Azerbaijan), Els Catarres (Catalonia, Spain) among others, will play various genres of music and leave the crowd spell bound. 

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, Seher India, said, “Music has the unique ability to bind different cultures, tradition, nationalities and people from all walks of life in one cord. We are honoured to bring the 4th edition of the nation’s biggest and awaited music festival that will showcase the talent from over 20 countries. The festival will be a mesmerising experience for music lovers that they will cherish for a lifetime.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udaipur World Music Fest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp