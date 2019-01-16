Gear up for Udaipur World Music Fest

By Express News Service

Udaipur World Music Festival will be held this year from February 15 to 17 in the beautiful city of lakes. The fourth edition of the festival will witness the presence of over 150 renowned artists from across the globe with participation from over 20 countries such as Spain, Italy, France, Cuba, Brazil, India and many more. With a footfall of over 50,000 people every year, the festival has been a game changer in the realm of performing arts in the country.

The festival features unparalleled live performances and celebrates cultural diversity at its best. Spread over three picturesque venues, it offers immense diversity in music that celebrates different moods of the day right from a morning meditative raga to personifying romantic music at its best played beside the lakes in the afternoons. Evening stage would be set; full of spirited youthful music that brings together people of all age groups.

This year’s festival will witness performances by artistes such as Vibha Saraf (India), Albaluna (Portugal), La Dame Blanche (Cuba - France), Natig Rhythm Group (Azerbaijan), Els Catarres (Catalonia, Spain) among others, will play various genres of music and leave the crowd spell bound.

Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, Seher India, said, “Music has the unique ability to bind different cultures, tradition, nationalities and people from all walks of life in one cord. We are honoured to bring the 4th edition of the nation’s biggest and awaited music festival that will showcase the talent from over 20 countries. The festival will be a mesmerising experience for music lovers that they will cherish for a lifetime.”