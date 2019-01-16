Umar Khalid forged signatures, says charge sheet

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police charge sheet in the JNU sedition case accuses Umar Khalid of forging signatures to obtain permission for the event held on February 9 to commemorate Afzal Guru.

File photo of Kanhaiya

Kumar speaking in

JNU in 2016 | PTI

While the Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, claims that former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was identified by witnesses as the man leading the students who allegedly raised anti-national slogans, the high-level enquiry committee (HLEC) set up by the university after the event could not conclude that the former JNUSU president was involved in raising slogans.

While the cops have accused Khalid of forging signatures, the enquiry panel states that proper procedures were not followed while seeking permission for the event. The panel also concluded that Khalid had refused to stop the event when informed about the withdrawal of permission.

The only similarity between the panel’s and police’s findings was in regard to Mujeeb Hussain Gattoo, where both the authorities have witnesses claiming to have seen the Kashmiri student raising anti-India slogans. The panel said videos of the event conclusively proved that Gattoo was a participant in the rally and was seen raising ‘anti-India’ slogans. The enquiry panel said the authenticity of the videos was confirmed by a lab.