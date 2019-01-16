Home Cities Delhi

Umar Khalid forged signatures, says charge sheet

The panel also concluded that Khalid had refused to stop the event when informed about the withdrawal of permission.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

JNU student leader Umar Khalid (L) (File | EPS)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police charge sheet in the JNU sedition case accuses Umar Khalid of forging signatures to obtain permission for the event held on February 9 to commemorate Afzal Guru.

File photo of Kanhaiya
Kumar speaking in
JNU in 2016  | PTI

While the Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, claims that former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar was identified by witnesses as the man leading the students who allegedly raised anti-national slogans, the high-level enquiry committee (HLEC) set up by the university after the event could not conclude that the former JNUSU president was involved in raising slogans.

While the cops have accused Khalid of forging signatures, the enquiry panel states that proper procedures were not followed while seeking permission for the event. The panel also concluded that Khalid had refused to stop the event when informed about the withdrawal of permission.

The only similarity between the panel’s and police’s findings was in regard to Mujeeb  Hussain Gattoo, where both the authorities have witnesses claiming to have seen the Kashmiri student raising anti-India slogans. The panel said videos of the event conclusively proved that Gattoo was a participant in the rally and was seen raising ‘anti-India’ slogans. The enquiry panel said the authenticity of the videos was confirmed by a lab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU sedition case Umar Khalid Kanhaiya Kumar Delhi police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp