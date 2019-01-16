Home Cities Delhi

No plum post for retired SC judges: AAP leader

On Sunday, Sikri communicated to the government that he was withdrawing his consent after news of his nomination to the post broke.

Sanjay Singh, AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the removal of Alok Verma from the post of CBI director, and demanded that SC judges not be given any office of profit after retirement.

On the controversy over the former CBI chief, the Rajya Sabha member said, “The decision was left to the select committee, and instead of the Chief Justice of India, (Justice A K) Sikri went for the meeting. A month ago, Sikri was offered a job with a posting of four years in London. This was an internal deal.”
“I demand that judges should not be given any profitable posting after retirement. Otherwise, this is directly influencing the judiciary. Even (BJP leader Arun) Jaitley, during Congress rule, said that posting judges influences the decisions of the courts,” Singh said.

Singh also demanded that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh withdraw an FIR registered against him and his followers, saying he would sit on a ‘dharna’ at Faizabad (Ayodhya) on January 23 if the FIR was not scrapped.

Singh alleged the Yogi Adityanath government was “destroying” the holy city of Varanasi by demolishing temples for the 700-metre-long Kashi Vishwanath corridor project.

The AAP leader had taken out a ‘BJP Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao’ march from Ayodhya to Varanasi along with his supporters last week. “The administrations of all the districts through which the march passed were informed about it. Yet the Yogi Adityanath government and its police registered a case against me, my six companions and over 250 other people,” Singh said. 
With Agency inputs

