Home Cities Delhi

Sedition case: Opinion among JNU students divided over police move

I have known Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirbhan personally. They are nice men, but if they have committed a crime, they should be punished.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ideological divisions at Jawaharlal Nehru University were reflected on Tuesday in the reaction of students to the Central government filing a charge sheet against former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday filed a charge sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirbhan Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students for raising “anti-national” slogans during an event in the university three years ago to commemorate Afzal Guru.

A PhD student of Culture Studies at JNU said the campus was being targeted by the BJP-led Central government to divert people’s attention from important issues. “The government is diverting (attention) from their own failure by bringing this issue just before the Lok Sabha elections. The police claim to have sufficient evidence, and we know those videos are doctored. There were no anti-national slogans raised. Rather, Kashmiris were provoked by ABVP boys, who called them terrorists. Kanhaiya was not even there when the dispute between ABVP and others took place. He came to sort out the matter,” she said.

A student of Linguistics, said: “There is nothing anti-India in this campus. It is all pro-democracy. The government violated legal procedures to hang Afzal Guru.” The event in 2016, she said, was organised against the death penalty, “not in favour of terrorism or anti-nationalism”. 

A researcher at the university’s Sanskrit department, Raghuveer Mishra, said that Kanhaiya and others deserved “the same punishment as Afzal Guru and Yakub Menon”.

“I have known Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirbhan personally. They are nice men, but if they have committed a crime, they should be punished. They can’t be entirely blamed as terror organisations and left-wingers have influenced them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sedition case JNU students divided Kanhaiya Kumar Umar Khalid Anirbhan Bhattacharya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp