Road caves in near Delhi's Maujpur metro station, PWD blames DJB

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A huge section of a road caved in near the Maujpur metro station, putting the lives of commuters at risk in East Delhi.

Maujpur-Babarpur, a busy section in East Delhi, has the Pink Line Metro station near the spot where the portion of the road collapsed late in the evening on Monday. A car and an auto-rickshaw were trapped in the cave in, but the occupants escaped with minor injuries. According to officials, two people were in the car and the auto had one person.

Photos of the auto-rickshaw and the car lying inside the pit was widely circulated and shared by netizens. The car was behind the auto-rickshaw and its number plate had fallen off. A large crowd surrounded the pit after the incident. Both the damaged car and autorickshaw were later pulled out of the pit with the help of cranes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) blamed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which had ordered repair work in the area. “It (the cave in) was caused due to a pipeline burst underground. We handed over the road to the Public Works Department about two months ago. The Metro line is out of danger as necessary checks have been done,” said an official at the corporate communications department of the DMRC.

Senior PWD officers and police officers reached the spot and managed the repair and traffic management. “The repair work on the road is going on. Currently, the entire traffic is diverted on the other side of the carriageway,” said a high-ranking police officer.

The cave in resulted in traffic snarls on the stretch, which is a busy route between Delhi and Loni. Luckily, there was no major mishap as the road was jammed due to heavy traffic said locals who were at the site.

The Delhi Traffic Police put out an alert on its social media handle warning people “Traffic movement is closed in the carriageway from Babarpur T Point towards Maujpur Chowk due to water line burst. A wide hole approx 30-15 feet is in middle of the road (sic),” it tweeted.

The road will remain closed for vehicles for the next few days until the PWD covers up the pit and opens it for vehicular traffic.