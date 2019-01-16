Delhi government schools have used less than half of funds given for sports activities

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Funds allocated to Delhi government schools for promotion of sports activities in the ongoing academic year remain unutilised even as just two months are left for the academic year to end.

More than Rs 13 crore was allocated in total to the 1,016 government schools in the city, and only 46.77 per cent of this amount had been used until January 10, 2019, according to a government circular issued to schools on Monday.

Moreover, there are at least 109 schools which have not used the funds at all, with their expenditure on sports activities being zero, as per an expenditure list prepared by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The funds were disbursed against organising sports coaching camps, procuring sports material, and providing refreshment and conveyance to student players for participating in zonal and inter-zonal sports and cultural activities, etc.

In a letter to all school heads, the DoE has instructed them to utilise the funds by the end of this month.

“It has been observed that most of the schools have not utilised the funds, as per their allocation. Accordingly, all the heads of the schools are directed to utilise the allocated funds as early as possible, by 31st January, 2019. The non-utilisation of funds has been viewed seriously by the Director of Education,” said the notice.

In at least 52 schools, less than 10 per cent of the funds were utilised. At the same time, 30 schools have used all the funds provided to them.

In another circular, the DoE has directed the schools to utilise funds allocated for imparting self-defence training to girl students.

The department has also started an online training programme for all School Management Committee members to help them and schools in reaching out to higher authorities quickly.