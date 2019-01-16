Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government schools have used less than half of funds given for sports activities

Funds allocated to Delhi government schools for promotion of sports activities in the ongoing academic year remain unutilised even as just two months are left for the academic year to end.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Funds allocated to Delhi government schools for promotion of sports activities in the ongoing academic year remain unutilised even as just two months are left for the academic year to end.
More than Rs 13 crore was allocated in total to the 1,016 government schools in the city, and only 46.77 per cent of this amount had been used until January 10, 2019, according to a government circular issued to schools on Monday.

Moreover, there are at least 109 schools which have not used the funds at all, with their expenditure on sports activities being zero, as per an expenditure list prepared by the Directorate of Education (DoE).
The funds were disbursed against organising sports coaching camps, procuring sports material, and providing refreshment and conveyance to student players for participating in zonal and inter-zonal sports and cultural activities, etc.

In a letter to all school heads, the DoE has instructed them to utilise the funds by the end of this month.
“It has been observed that most of the schools have not utilised the funds, as per their allocation. Accordingly, all the heads of the schools are directed to utilise the allocated funds as early as possible, by 31st January, 2019. The non-utilisation of funds has been viewed seriously by the Director of Education,” said the notice.

In at least 52 schools, less than 10 per cent of the funds were utilised. At the same time, 30 schools have used all the funds provided to them.

In another circular, the DoE has directed the schools to utilise funds allocated for imparting self-defence training to girl students.

The department has also started an online training programme for all School Management Committee members  to help them and schools in reaching out to higher authorities quickly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government schools sports activities sports

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp