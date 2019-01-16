Tihar deputy head removed for alleged misdemeanour  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tihar Jail’s Deputy Superintendent Jagdish Singh was removed for his “misdemeanours”, including releasing a prisoner without a proper order by a competent court.

The approval came from Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev after an inquiry, the Delhi government’s vigilance department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Jagdish Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Tihar, was found guilty of assisting illegal meeting of a prisoner with an outsider, and also in another case, he released a prisoner without a proper release order of the competent court,” it said, adding that the chief secretary removed him from service by “imposing the penalty of compulsory retirement”.

The health department’s store purchase supervisor was also removed on charges of “irregularities” the purchase of consumable for stores of a state-run hospital, the statement said.