AAP government refuses exemption to Lokayukta office from installing GPS tracking system on its vehicles

The AAP government, in August last year, had ordered the installation of GPS-enabled tracking devices in all its vehicles and those belonging to civic bodies and autonomous institutions.

Published: 17th January 2019

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has refused exemption to the Lokayukta office from installing GPS-enabled tracking system on its official vehicles, saying there was no justification for doing so, sources said Thursday.

The AAP government, in August last year, had ordered the installation of GPS-enabled tracking devices in all its vehicles and those belonging to civic bodies and autonomous institutions, to prevent their "misuse".

"In his note, dated January 9, General Administration Department minister Gopal Rai said there was no justification for proposal of the department for exemption in case of office of Lokayukta," a government source said.

Meanwhile, in a notice, the office of Lokayukta has asked the ruling AAP legislators, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to give their replies on a complaint that they are not furnishing their assets and liabilities details before the competent authority.

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said there was no law under which it was compulsory for the MLAs to furnish these details.

"There is no such law under which it is compulsory for MLAs to give details of their assets and liability. It (proposed legislation) is still under consideration of the Union Law Ministry. There is no such provision in the law," Goel told PTI.

Sources said that a legal opinion will be sought on the matter by the Delhi Assembly.

The issue was raised by an advocate and RTI activist Vivek Garg, who on January 9, filed a complaint with the office of Lokayukta, alleging that details of assets and liabilities were not being filed by the AAP MLAs for three consecutive financial years.

"The Lokayukta has sought a reply from the AAP MLAs and asked them to submit returns with the office if filed by them. The matter has been fixed for next hearing on January 28," Garg said.

AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba, who received notice of Lokayukta, alleged BJP's hand behind the complaint before the Lokayukta.

"BJP leaders in the past also tried to frame us in fake cases. One more case has been lodged with the Lokayukta by them after failing to harm(us) in four years. The complaint was made on January 9, the notice was marked on January 10 and it was dispatched on January 11. I got it on January 16," Lamba tweeted.

