Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: After promising job, factory owner, his friend allegedly rape woman

Factory owner, Nazakat Ali (42) and his friend, Shakil Ahmed (40) were arrested on Tuesday night from a factory where they allegedly committed the crime on January 10 in Farsh Bazaar area of east Delh

Published: 17th January 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a factory owner and his friend for allegedly gangraping a woman inside the factory premises after promising her a job, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Factory owner, Nazakat Ali (42) and his friend, Shakil Ahmed (40) were arrested on Tuesday night from a factory where they allegedly committed the crime on January 10 in Farsh Bazaar area of east Delhi.

"The victim (28), a resident of Seelampur in Delhi, came in contact with Shakil some 17 days ago. She was desperately looking for a job after a dispute with her husband. She had left her husband's house and was living with her mother and children," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav.

"It was Shakil who promised her to help and asked her to come to the factory for a meeting with factory owner, Nazakat Ali, on the evening of January 10 in Sant Bhikam Singh Colony. When the victim arrived inside the factory, Nazakat Ali and Shakil forcibly took the victim inside a room where they raped her," Yadav said.

"Later they dropped the victim outside the factory. They also threatened the victim that they would kill her children and mother if she reported the matter to the police. The victim later reached her residence with the help of passers-by and narrated the crime to her mother," the officer added.

"We registered the case against the accused after the victim's medical report suggested rape," said the police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi rape case Delhi crime files Farsh Bazaar east Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp