North Delhi Municipal Corporation seals 100 illegal  polythene and plastic bag manufacturing units

NEW DELHI: The North municipal corporation sealed about 100 illegal factories and warehouses that were manufacturing polythene and plastic goods at Narela Zone in outer Delhi on Wednesday.

The civic body also cleared more than 9,000 metric tons of plastic waste from about 983 bighas of land and sent it for processing to the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at Narela-Bawana.

In the last few days, the north civic body carried out sealing at units engaged in plastic waste trade in the villages of Tikri Kalan, Mundka, Hirankudna, Neelwal, Nangloi, Kamruddin Nagar, Nilothi, Ghewra, Savdha and Madanpur Dabas. Pollution control bodies such as the Supreme Court-mandated EPCA have been calling for action against illegal units to keep a check on plastic pollution.

“We are sensitive towards pollution, and thereby taking action against defaulting units or individuals who are not abiding by the rules and regulations for maintaining air quality level,” said NMCD Mayor Adesh Gupta.

In August 2017, the National Green Tribunal had announced a blanket ban on thin polythene bags in Delhi. With a thickness of about 15-20 microns thickness, these polythene bags are used extensively used in vegetable and fruit markets.

The ban was enforced with the plan that polythene bags with thickness above 50 microns would be expensive and, hence, unlikely to be thrown away by consumers easily. But, a few illegal poly bag making units in areas such as Jwala Heri, Trinagar (Pashchim Vihar), Azadpur, Narela, and Bawana have been hoodwinking authorities.

These units were found to have purchased dirty used poly bags recovered by rag pickers from landfills, melt them, cast them into moulds of various thickness, and sell them, an officer explained. “But, we hardly have enough staff to keep a check on all of them,” the officer said.

No end to mounds of Plastic waste

India generates 56 lakh ton of plastic waste annually with Delhi accounting for a huge 689.5 ton daily, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCN). As 40 per cent of the plastic waste is not recycled, the daily addition to untreated plastic in the city is estimated at 275.6 ton.