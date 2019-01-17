30K phone calls and 2K house visits: Quality Council of India to survey Delhiites to asses public image of police

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 30,000 Delhiites will be contacted to assess how they rate the services of the city police, perhaps for the first-of-its-kind survey in the country.

“We signed a MoU with the Quality Council of India (QCI), which is an autonomous body, in December last year. They are in the process of finalising things as before conducting the survey, many things have to be taken care of. We have to finalise the questionnaire and the target audience,” Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Satish Golcha told this newspaper.

For the survey, the QCI will survey 2,000 households as well as reach out to 30,000 people by telephone to gauge public perception about the force. This ‘Public Perception Survey’ is likely to be the first-of-its-kind in the entire country, with the police trying to devise appropriate response to the needs and expectations of the people, he said.

“The sample has to be representative of the audience. It can’t be skewed. It has to represent a sample of the whole population...gender, age, income, community etc. Based on all the criteria, the QCI has worked out to survey 2,000 household service and to connect to 30,000 by telephone.”

Even though a total of 32,000 respondents will be surveyed, the number of people contacted “could certainly be more as some people may not agree to participate”. The QCI is in the process of designing different questionnaires for both the segments.

Golcha said the outcomes of the survey, which should be through in next four months, will help the police strengthen the areas where its performance is appreciated and will also help them to look at aspects where they are found lacking. “Globally accepted standards of plus-minus, per cent variants etc have been worked out to assess the quality of citizen services.”

“Since this is being done for the first time, they (QCI) will be doing it in phases in next three-four months so that you draw upon the experience of the earlier phase and see whether any modification is required,” he added.

The QCI, the senior officer said, will decide on all the aspects including the number of phases.

“They will interview the people to evaluate the services that we are offering and also estimate the incidents of crime,” the senior officer said. “They will divide the samples. There will be some respondents who have already approached the police with their complaints and grievances, while some will be selected randomly.”

The household service is naturally more elaborate as you have more time, the Special Commissioner said. “For telephonic interviews, we will first seek the willingness of those to be questioned by first dropping a text.”