Home Cities Delhi

Robbers loot Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express passengers at knifepoint

The passenger travelling from Jammu to Delhi, said the incident took place at 3.30 a.m. and the train attendant, the TTE and the security personnel were not available at the time of the incident.

Published: 17th January 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Duronto Express

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: At least five unidentified assailants barged into the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express on Thursday when it stopped due to a signal problem, a passenger said, with the Railways saying they have some lead in the case.

In the complaint, the passenger who was travelling from Jammu to Delhi, said the incident took place at 3.30 a.m. and the train attendant, the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and the security personnel were not available at the time of the incident.

"Today at 3.30 a.m., the train stopped somewhere due to (a) signal problem. Some five unidentified culprits entered coaches B3 and B7. They put their knife on the neck of other passengers and asked them to provide whatever expensive items they were carrying. They took their purses, cash, carry bags, gold chain and other things. The incident happened within 10 to 15 minutes," the passenger said in his complaint.

"The irony was that neither staff nor security personnel were available at the time of the mishap."

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar, said they will take stern actions.

"The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has some initial lead in this case... We will be able to catch the culprits soon," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express Robbery on Duronto Express Northern Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp