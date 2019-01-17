Home Cities Delhi

Here are places in Delhi from where you can shop for your wedding

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Online shopping may have made it big in the Indian market but when it comes to choosing a wedding attire, the to-be groom and the to-be bride prefer venturing out in the markets to finalise their wedding outfit. We bring you some of the markets where you can shop for wedding attire.

Karol Bagh

This market has several shops selling exquisite bridal pieces and the range is wide, from Rs 8,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh. Some of the shops worth a try include New Handloom Emporium, Meena Bazaar and Chhabra 555.

Chandni Chowk

One of the oldest markets in the city, the good thing is about the Chandni Chowk Market is that you can get a replica of any hi-end designerwear here. Many shops offer these replicas on their own. You can have pieces inspired by Bollywood as well. Replicas start from Rs 35,000.

Greater Kailash

If you intend wearing a designer attire but cannot afford a Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi or Ritu Kumar, visit the M-Block Market in Greater Kailash. This place has many small-time designers who make great stuff.

Hauz Khas Village

The market is home to several boutiques like Ogaan and Ole Couture.

South Extension

If your wedding trousseau budget is upwards of Rs 60 lakh, Frontier Raas at South Extension is a good place. It has an excellent collection of bridal gowns and other wedding functions like engagement, cocktail, etc.

Lajpat Nagar

One of the oldest markets in Delhi, it has several shops like Libas, Malhotra’s, Shakuntalam and Rudrakshi that offer good stuff.

Defence Colony

Go to Nalli Sarees here. The other high-end designer boutiques include Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu-Nikhil and Anjalee-Arjun Kapoor.

Laxmi Nagar

Before all the malls came up in East Delhi, Laxmi Nagar was the mecca for shoppers. It still is for many, especially the middle and lower-middle class people. The market also has several tailor shops where you can get your dress stitched according to your preference.

