Delhi's AAP government announces thirty more public doorstep services from February 1 

NEW DELHI: After tasting success in the first phase, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday announced that add 30 more public services would be available from February 1 under the Doorstep Service Delivery (DSD) scheme.

The new public services allow citizens to book a tour package, apply for changes in ration card, and pay motor vehicle tax while sitting at home.

Currently, there are 40 services which are covered under the scheme launched in September last year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government hails the DSD scheme as a ‘revolution’ in governance in the country. Soon, a third phase with more services will be launched,

it said.

The decision to add 30 more new services was taken in a review meeting, which was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other heads of departments.

At the review meeting, the government also accepted that there were some problems with systems on the ground, especially IT-related which were being worked out with the VFS Global Services Private Limited (intermediary agency).

“It was observed that the quality of Mobile Sahayaks, engaged by the intermediary agency can be further improved. VFS Global Services Private Limited was instructed to deploy qualified Mobile Sahayaks and impart necessary trainings before visiting the applicants,” said a government statement.