Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's AAP government announces thirty more public doorstep services from February 1 

The new public services allow citizens to book a tour package, apply for changes in ration card, and pay motor vehicle tax while sitting at home. 

Published: 17th January 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwa

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After tasting success in the first phase, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday announced that add 30 more public services would be available from February 1 under the Doorstep Service Delivery (DSD) scheme.

The new public services allow citizens to book a tour package, apply for changes in ration card, and pay motor vehicle tax while sitting at home. 

Currently, there are 40 services which are covered under the scheme launched in September last year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government hails the DSD scheme as a ‘revolution’ in governance in the country. Soon, a third phase with more services will be launched, 
it said. 

The decision to add 30 more new services was taken in a review meeting, which was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other heads of departments.  
At the review meeting, the government also accepted that there were some problems with systems on the ground, especially IT-related which were being worked out with the VFS Global Services Private Limited (intermediary agency).

“It was observed that the quality of Mobile Sahayaks, engaged by the intermediary agency can be further improved. VFS Global Services Private Limited was instructed to deploy qualified Mobile Sahayaks and impart necessary trainings before visiting the applicants,” said a government statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Doorstep Service Delivery scheme Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp