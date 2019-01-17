Very difficult to say anything about alliance, AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi: Gopal Rai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is "very difficult" to say whether an alliance with Congress will happen or not for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said Thursday, and added that his party is able to defeat the BJP in Delhi.

Rai, who heads AAP's Delhi unit, said his party has speeded up preparations on all the seven Lok Sabha seats and announced the formation of four frontal organisations for other backward castes (OBCs), resident welfare associations (RWAs), doctors and rural areas.

"It is very difficult to say whether the alliance will happen or not. In the given situation, AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi and Congress is way behind (in the contest)," he said at a press conference.

Commenting on the newly appointed president of Delhi Congress Sheila Dikshit, Rai said she was given farewell by the people "after ruling for 15 years" and bringing her back indicated that the party had limited choice for leadership.

"The recent developments indicate that the Congress has not only lost its ground in Delhi but is also leaderless," Rai said.

Both Congress and AAP have been sharply attacking one another amid speculations over the possibility of an alliance, which they have yet to accept or deny formally.

Rai earlier said that the political affairs committee of AAP will take a call on the issue of the alliance, after considering views of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab units of the party.

In the case of Congress, the alliance issue will be decided by a committee headed by senior leader A K Antony.

Rai said voters in Delhi want MPs who can cooperate with the Delhi government in developing the city, unlike current BJP MPs who create "hurdles" in it.

"I am assured, BJP will loose all the seven seats in Delhi and AAP is readying for it."

"People in the country want respite from "dictatorship of Modi-Shah" combine.

In the emerging situation, people in different states will either vote for the BJP or go for those parties who could defeat it, he added.

In the run-up to upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the AAP is strengthening organisation by forming frontal organisations.

So far, 22 frontal organisations have been formed.

The newly formed OBC wing of AAP will be headed by Vijender Yadav while O P Singh will be its secretary.

The rural wing will be headed by Sundar Tanwar.

Ajay Jain will be president of RWA wing and doctors wing will be headed by Ravi Shankar Dubey.

The frontal organisations will take out a "Vikas Yatra" next month to highlight achievements of the Kejriwal government, Rai said.