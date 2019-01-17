Home Cities Delhi

VLCC offers exclusive bridal makeup kits 

Besides customized makeup looks, it offers a range of advanced beauty services like Skin Resurfacers, Porcelain Luxe Therapy.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:06 AM

By Express News Service

Every bride dreams of a wedding that goes just as planned, be it clothes, jewellery or make-up. However, makeup should be the least of your worries if planned well in advance.

VLCC is a one-stop destination for all brides-to-be as it offers a wide range of beauty services, besides having trained and experienced staff, the centres are also equipped with advanced technologies to adhere to all kinds of beauty and makeup looks as per the latest trends.  

VLCC has curated makeup styles to suit all needs―contemporary or traditional. Besides customized makeup looks, it offers a range of advanced beauty services like Skin Resurfacers, Porcelain Luxe Therapy and Ayurveda Ubtan body massage which ensure that you look and feel your absolute best on the D-day! VLCC offers four customized pre-bridal packages curated with the choicest of services: The Au Natural Bride, The Silver Splendour Bride, The Dazzling Gold Bride, and The Exotic Diamond Bride. These packages include one session each of a facial, waxing, manicure, pedicure, skin resurfacer, threading, bleach, body glow and hair makeover service.

