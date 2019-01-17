Home Cities Delhi

Expansion of Waste-To-Energy plant in Delhi faces public protest

The residents claimed that the public hearing was illegal, since a case regarding the closure of the plant is sub judice. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of residents from south-east Delhi colonies of Sukhdev Vihar, Jasola among others protested on Wednesday against the expansion of a Waste-To-Energy (WTE) plant in Okhla, which, they said, has turned into a health hazard. 

A public hearing was called by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday for the proposed expansion of the plant from 16 MW to 40 MW, which was protested by the residents who were up in arms against the move. 

“How can they have a public hearing on its expansion when a case for closure is ongoing? In fact, they have already set up a chimney for the increased capacity before this hearing,” said Anuradha Gupta, a resident of Sukhdev Vihar. 

As the protestors did not allow the hearing to take place, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) adjourned it in the afternoon. 

The plant has been a cause of concern for the residents for years, with the people complaining of severe illnesses and respiratory diseases due to toxic emissions from the plant.  In 2017, the National Green Tribunal had levied an ‘environment compensation’ of Rs 25 lakh for “deficient operation”, saying that the emissions were in excess of prescribed parameters but allowed its functioning. 

“CM Arvind Kejriwal had in 2015 assured residents that the polluting incinerator-based plant being operated close to their homes would be shut down. But instead, it is expanding the plant,” said a resident of Jasola.

