Pollution Control Board cracks whip, slaps Rs 1 crore fine on three civic bodies in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) slapped Rs 1 crore fine each on three civic bodies of the city over open burning, dumping of waste, illegal operation of plastic industries in non-conforming residential areas.

In its notices to the East, South and North civic bodies, the CPCB said open dumping of garbage contributes approximately 13.1 per cent and open garbage burning contributes to approximately 11.1 per cent in the air pollution incidents in Delhi NCR region.

An environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore has to be paid by the three bodies by January 31, it said, failing which prosecution will be initiated in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Thursday to ‘severe category’ due to reduced wind speed that prevented the dispersion of pollutants. According to the CPCB, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 434, which falls in the severe category.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded ‘severe’ air quality while Gurgaon had ‘very poor’ air quality.

In its notice dated January 16, the CPCB said during inspections it was found that incidents of burning of plastic and garbage were more prominent. “Illegal industrial activities were seen in Seelampur, Ghazipur, Yamuna Vihar, Shastri Park, among other areas. The areas under the EDMC wherein non-segregation, open littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported,” it said in the notice to the East civic body.

The CPCB also identified areas under the North civic body where illegal industrial activities were seen. “The areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation wherein non-segregation, open-littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported in are Wazipur, Samaypur Badli and Narela industrial areas, Mandoli, Libaspur among other,” the notice said.

Cantt. Board also penalised

Under the South civic body, illegal industrial activities were found at Okhla, Nazafgarh, Naraina, Motinagar and Kapashera. The CPCB also slapped J1 lakh fine on the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council over open dumping of waste.