Home Cities Delhi

Pollution Control Board cracks whip, slaps Rs 1 crore fine on three civic bodies in Delhi

Open dumping of garbage contributes approximately 13.1 per cent and open garbage burning contributes to approximately 11.1 per cent in the air pollution incidents in Delhi NCR region.

Published: 18th January 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) slapped Rs 1 crore fine each on three civic bodies of the city over open burning, dumping of waste, illegal operation of plastic industries in non-conforming residential areas.

In its notices to the East, South and North civic bodies, the CPCB said open dumping of garbage contributes approximately 13.1 per cent and open garbage burning contributes to approximately 11.1 per cent in the air pollution incidents in Delhi NCR region.

An environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore has to be paid by the three bodies by January 31, it said, failing which prosecution will be initiated in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Thursday to ‘severe category’ due to reduced wind speed that prevented the dispersion of pollutants. According to the CPCB, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 434, which falls in the severe category.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded ‘severe’ air quality while Gurgaon had ‘very poor’ air quality.

In its notice dated January 16, the CPCB said during inspections it was found that incidents of burning of plastic and garbage were more prominent. “Illegal industrial activities were seen in Seelampur, Ghazipur, Yamuna Vihar, Shastri Park, among other areas. The areas under the EDMC wherein non-segregation, open littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported,” it said in the notice to the East civic body.

The CPCB also identified areas under the North civic body where illegal industrial activities were seen. “The areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation wherein non-segregation, open-littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported in are Wazipur, Samaypur Badli and  Narela industrial areas, Mandoli, Libaspur among other,” the notice said.

Cantt. Board also penalised

Under the South civic body, illegal industrial activities were found at Okhla, Nazafgarh, Naraina, Motinagar and Kapashera. The CPCB also slapped J1 lakh fine on the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Council over open dumping of waste.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Central Pollution Control Board Waste management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp