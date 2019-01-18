Examine the effect of hookah on indoor pollution: NGT to Environment and Forests Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to examine the effect of hookah on indoor air pollution and to prescribe appropriate standards.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, however, said it lacked jurisdiction to restrain the use of hookah in restaurants and bars in the city. “The tribunal would like to recommend/suggest the MoEF to look into the effect of hookah in respect of indoor air pollution. In case the view is affirmative, then they should come out and prescribe appropriate standards for it so that the issue can be dealt with in case of violation,” the bench said.

Referring to a Delhi High Court order, the tribunal said hookah is covered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, which does not come under its jurisdiction.

The tribunal’s direction came while disposing a plea filed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden constituency, who sought an immediate ban on hookah bars in Delhi.

During the hearing, Sirsa’s lawyer said hookah is a hazardous substance and referred to various provisions of the Public Health Act and studies to show its harmful effects.

The argument was opposed by the lawyers for the hookah bar owners, who said that the type of hookah used in restaurants and bars was not hazardous because they are ‘special type’ used only for flavours and does not contain tobacco.

The tribunal said it was only empowered to hear civil cases relating to environmental issues and questions that are linked to the implementation of laws listed in Schedule I of the NGT Act. It also noted the DPCC submission that there was no prescribed standard for indoor air pollution.

Sirsa had contended that the ambient air quality standards in public places such as bars were dangerously higher than the prescribed norms.