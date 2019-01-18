Home Cities Delhi

Examine the effect of hookah on indoor pollution: NGT to Environment and Forests Ministry

The tribunal’s direction came while disposing a plea filed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden constituency, who sought an immediate ban on hookah bars in Delhi.

Published: 18th January 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a hooka stand used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to examine the effect of hookah on indoor air pollution and to prescribe appropriate standards.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, however, said it lacked jurisdiction to restrain the use of hookah in restaurants and bars in the city. “The tribunal would like to recommend/suggest the MoEF to look into the effect of hookah in respect of indoor air pollution. In case the view is affirmative, then they should come out and prescribe appropriate standards for it so that the issue can be dealt with in case of violation,” the bench said.

ALSO READ: Hookah bars permanently banned in Punjab as President Ram Nath Kovind okays Bill

Referring to a Delhi High Court order, the tribunal said hookah is covered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, which does not come under its jurisdiction.

The tribunal’s direction came while disposing a plea filed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden constituency, who sought an immediate ban on hookah bars in Delhi.

During the hearing, Sirsa’s lawyer said hookah is a hazardous substance and referred to various provisions of the Public Health Act and studies to show its harmful effects.

The argument was opposed by the lawyers for the hookah bar owners, who said that the type of hookah used in restaurants and bars was not hazardous because they are ‘special type’ used only for flavours and does not contain tobacco.

ALSO READ: After Gujarat, now Punjab decides to permanently ban hookah bars

The tribunal said it was only empowered to hear civil cases relating to environmental issues and questions that are linked to the implementation of laws listed in Schedule I of the NGT Act. It also noted the DPCC submission that there was no prescribed standard for indoor air pollution.  

Sirsa had contended that the ambient air quality standards in public places such as bars were dangerously higher than the prescribed norms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGT Hooka Ministry of Environment and Forests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp