For trendy looks, visit Boho bazaar

Participating in the bazaar are 50 vendors from across the country, who sell only through the word of mouth or social media apps like Instagram. 

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

If you are bored of the supremely ethnic stuff that you get at Dilli Haat, it’s time you explored Boho Bazaar. This epic flea market is being organised by So Delhi founder Digant Sharma, tomorrow and day after (January 19-20) at The Hub, DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj. It’s a two-day bazaar from 11am-11pm on both days. 

The organisers, who are banking on the community they have built over the years as also the organic footfall at the DLF Promenade shopping mall to make the bazaar a hit, have selected the participants with a lot of care.   NOne of the established lifestyle brands have been invited to have their stall here. 
“We have taken care to exclude the established store-owners. All our vendors are operating out of homes. These are also brands but home-grown ones and the ones that you will not find in any shopping mall or hi-end markets,” says Sharma, whose food festival Horn OK Please is quite a rage among young and 
old alike. 

“We have been organizing a Quirk Bazaar with some 20 vendors at the Horn OK Please for quite some time now. Its success prompted us to have a full-fledged bazaar on contemporary lifestyle products,” he says.

Boho Bazaar as the name suggests is a curated pop-up bazaar of all things indie, fun and boho. On offer would be Boho accessories, stationery, apparel, home decor items, pet products and much more
Sharma tells us that this bazaar’s USP is that everything here will be available at a discounted price. Many products can be had at a discount of even 70% thereby catering to all sections of the society. Sharma and his team has hand-picked these vendors so that products are top quality and available at affordable rates. 
So, you can look forward to having some hand-painted sneakers, crop tops, stylish jackets, embellished boots, gorgeous stone rings, silver chunky jewellery, boho bags, kaftans etc etc. 

Since these exhibitors don’t have any retail stores in Delhi you can be sure that you will have exclusive stuff in your hands! The name of the brands is as novel too like Stone Metal Scissor, A Gossip, The Underworld.co, Paperkami, Elysia Soaps!

The organizers have taken care to have food court as well so that you don’t actually drop after all that shopping. There is an exclusive food zone where you can find everything from BBQ grills, food trucks, winter cocktails, mulled wine and beer.

“Plus 10 homegrown bands and artists will be performing from 3pm to 10pm on both the days playing peppy tunes to keep the atmosphere light and energetic and to offer an enriching entertainment experience,” says Sharma.

The organizers have also planned six workshops, including some free ones, for the visitors. These include Dream Catcher workshop by Hob-Mob community, Doodling Art workshop by Neha Sharma, Coffee Painting workshop, String Art workshop and Mandala Art workshop. 

