Happiness therapy for patients at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital 

Patients at the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital can now take benefit of ‘happiness therapy’ that will help in speedy recovery and also help them to bond with medical staff.

Published: 18th January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Patients at the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital can now take benefit of ‘happiness therapy’ that will help in speedy recovery and also help them to bond with medical staff.
The 1,500-bed hospital gets patients from East Delhi as well as those from adjacent states.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday launched the new concept of happiness therapy at the government-run hospital in East Delhi. Soon, the happiness therapy will be introduced in all Delhi government hospitals for patients barring those admitted at ICU and Emergency wards. 

Depression, dissatisfaction, and mental tension are common in patients who are undergoing treatment for ailments. Sometimes, it takes more time for the patients and their families to come out of the stress that comes along with the ailments. 

To bring down the mental stress, the GTB hospital will introduce yoga, inspirational talks, dance and music for helping the patients to divert their mind towards positive thoughts. Several countries such as the US and Brazil have introduced happiness therapy in their healthcare facilities.

“Happiness therapy involving medical staff and patients in group dance will help in better healing, speedy recovery, increased harmony and bonding between the staff and patients,” Jain said at the 
launch event.

The GTB Hospital chose to utilise the music and dance therapy for its simplicity and ease of connectivity with patients. All care is being taken to ensure that the patients are safe and physically good enough to appreciate or participate as per their willingness, consent and ability.  Also, guidelines are being developed to ensure optimum use of the therapy

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital

