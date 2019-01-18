Lokayukta glare on Arvind Kejriwal, Alka Lamba for not disclosing details of personal assets over last three years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The man who once sat on an indefinite hunger strike along with activist Anna Hazare for a strong Lokayukta is now at the receiving end of its powers. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Alka Lamba have been served notices by the ombudsman for not submitting details of their personal assets over the last three financial years.

Though dated January 10 and 11, the notices came into the public domain on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Lamba claimed a BJP hand behind the notice and said that she will respond to it soon. “Over the last four years, many such cases have been made against us, but none could stand legal scrutiny. They (the BJP) tried to implicate us in false cases, but failed,” the Chandni Chowk MLA said, adding, “this case will also meet the same fate.”

The notices were served on the basis of a complaint filed by Vivek Garg, an RTI activist. “At a time when the personal assets of judges are in the public domain, why aren’t the Delhi chief minister and his party colleagues going public with theirs? By now, the AAP members ought to have put their asset details in public domain. This is especially so as transparency and probity in public life is at the heart of AAP’s politics,” Garg said.

In the notices, both the leaders have been asked to respond to the complaint either by appearing before the Lokayukta judge and saying that they have put out their asset details on a web portal or file the necessary papers in court.

According to the complaint filed earlier this year, the chief minister and some of his party colleagues have not filed their asset details before the competent authority for financial years 2015-’16, 2016-’17 and 2017-’18.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, his former-close associate-turned baiter Kapil Mishra said, “I have decided to declare my assets and demand that the Assembly clear a legislation making it compulsory for all MLAs to disclose their assets.”