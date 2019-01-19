AAP to go it alone in Lok Sabha polls, says Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting to rest all speculations, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that his party will go it alone in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With newly anointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit having already ruled out an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit after taking the party’s reins, the national capital will witness a three-way tussle between the Congress, BJP and AAP this year.

Rai said though talks on a possible electoral tie-up were on with the Congress, they weren’t fruitful owing to the ‘arrogance’ of the grand old party.

“While our party has made giant strides in Delhi, the Congress has zero presence on the ground. We were ones to expose the corruption, which was rife in the Congress-led UPA government. However, we still held talks with them, keeping in mind the threat to our democracy posed by (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah. But Congress leaders only think about themselves, not the country,” Rai said.

During the Assembly session last year, some AAP MLAs allegedly tabled a proposal seeking withdrawal of the Bharat Ratna bestowed on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

However, the issue came as an embarrassment for the party, with senior leaders questioning the necessity for the move. Facing flak, the party leader denied tabling any such proposal. Rajesh Lilothia, the working president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “Our ideology is different from theirs. We are not aware of any proposal for talks.”

Congress workers on the ground were strictly opposed to an alliance with AAP in the city, as the two parties have a similar voter base. The AAP’s poll preparations has already hit overdrive, with the party deputing in-charges for all seven seats and launching a door-to-door campaign seeking feedback on the party’s performance. They have also launched a donation drive for the polls.

The BJP has also switched to campaign mode, holding rallies at the Ramlila Maidan to woo voters from different sections such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Dalit. They have also reached out to women and Poorvanchali voters. However, Congress is still in the process of formulating its strategy for the polls.