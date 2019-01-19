Delhi BJP MLAs to declare their personal assets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MLAs have said they will file details of their assets and liabilities as asked in a notice by Lokayukta, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said on Friday.

However, he lost no time to take a swipe at AAP for resisting similar disclosure by its legislators.

He said that though a complaint was made only against AAP MLAs, the Lokayukta issued a notice to BJP MLAs, which reflected its “impartiality”, and asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have set an example by filing the details himself.

“The BJP MLAs unanimously decided in a meeting in Vidhan Sabha that all four of them will comply with the notice of Lokayukta to file details of assets and liabilities,” Gupta said in a press conference. The party has four MLAs in a 70-member house where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) enjoys a brute majority.

The Lokayukta had asked the ruling AAP legislators, including CM Kejriwal, to give their replies on a complaint alleging that they are not furnishing details of their assets.