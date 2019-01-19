Census reveals dip in water bird species at Delhi zoo

Shagun Kapil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi zoo saw no increase in species of water birds compared to last year and also saw shrinkage in both diversity and population from 2016, according to a recent census.

At least 18 species of water birds were recorded at the National Zoological Park (NZP), commonly called the Delhi Zoo, as part of the Asian Water bird Census (AWC), 2019, which kicked off in Delhi-NCR on January 5.

Out of the total species sighted, the maximum (15) were resident birds while just three were migratory.

The same number was recorded in January 2018. However, the figure marks a significant decrease from 2016’s record of 20 species. The survey did not take place in 2017 because of an outbreak of bird flu.

While there was no record of long distant winter migratory ducks this time; just one species of Painted Stork, which is red-listed as a threatened species in the

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), was found.

The other two migratory birds recorded were White Wagtail and Great Cormorant. Most of the grown-up migratory bird species left after successful breeding.

Ecologist TK Roy, Delhi’s coordinator of the Asian Water bird Census (AWC), 2019, attributed the fluctuation in numbers to climate change as well as local factors like disturbance, degrading wetland habitat, human threats and biotic pressure.

The NZP has two smaller wetlands which support good habitat for water birds — both resident and migratory.

The population of water birds has, however, increased from 639 in 2018 to 808 in 2019. It has, however, come down significantly from 1,008 in 2016.

The AWC-2019, the largest water bird census in Asia recording the status of important wetland habitats and water bird diversity, was conducted by Wetlands International South Asia at NZP, on Wednesday.

A part of the global international water bird census, the yearly survey has covered six wetlands in Delhi-NCR — Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Najafgarh Jheel and drain, River Yamuna, Sanjay Lake, National Zoological Park, Surajpur and Sultanpur National Park.

The census is the volunteer-based group’s largest international water bird survey, which will be carried out simultaneously in 27 countries, including India, till January 20, 2019.

The purpose is to record the status of important wetland habitats and water bird diversity with population estimates, as per international standard protocol.