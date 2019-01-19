Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest to Robert Vadra's aide Manoj Arora till February 6

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds

Published: 19th January 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra's aide Manoj Arora is part of the ED probe in a case related to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property. (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended till February 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, in a money-laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Arora was cooperating in the probe.

"He joined the probe yesterday. So far he is cooperating," Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh, appearing for the ED, said.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana sought two more weeks for arguments on the application which was allowed by the court.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Arora London Bryanston square property Robert Vadra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp